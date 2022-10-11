‘I’m motivated' - Coco Gauff sets sights on WTA Tour Finals

Coco Gauff has had what many would consider a breakthrough year, reaching her first Grand Slam final, establishing herself as a top ten singles player and reaching the number one women’s doubles ranking too.

However, she says that she is focused on continuing this momentum to the WTA Finals despite it being the ‘toughest part of the season’.

Gauff is playing in the San Diego Open this week and is hoping to pick up enough points to confirm her spot at the Fort Worth WTA Finals at the end of October.

So far, just two players have confirmed their places, Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur, with the other eight places still up for grabs.

Speaking from San Diego, Gauff said: “I definitely think this is probably the toughest part of the season for everyone just because all the Grand Slams are over so you’re just trying to, get through the, the end of the season and you see the finish line.

“But for me I’m just motivated to try to finish it as well as I can and I’m glad that, you know, San Diego’s kind of the start of the end.”

Gauff believes her doubles success, mostly alongside fellow American Jessica Pegula, has helped to develop and build momentum going into her singles matches.

“I was at first just having a lot more doubles success in the beginning of the year than singles and then that transferred into my singles,” she said.

“So, I definitely helped think it helps with momentum and getting you back in, into, I guess, match readiness.”

As well as trying to compete in Forth Worth, Gauff has also committed to representing the United States in the Billie Jean King Cup despite it being across the other side of the world in Glasgow the following day.

“I’m sure it’s going be a challenge,” said Gauff.

“But I did want to really play Billie Jean King Cup this year and obviously finals is the priority for probably everyone in the Top 10 right now. So it’s going to be difficult, but I’m up for it.”

