‘It keeps me going’ – Novak Djokovic motivated by Rafael Nadal rivalry

Novak Djokovic admitted that his rivalry with Rafael Nadal is something that helps keep him competitive as he aims to level the Slam race.

As he heads into his tenth Australian Open semi-finals on Friday, Djokovic is just two wins away from a 22nd Grand Slam title which would put him level with Nadal’s all-time record.

The 35-year-old admitted that the rivalry is something which keeps him motivated to carry on winning the big events.

‘’It does keep me going, of course,” Djokovic told the tournament's official website.

“I'm trying to balance things out between the professional goals that I have and it's always high school for me, you know, trying to reach another title.

“I have had plenty of success in Australia, so that obviously feeds on my motivation and inspiration always to perform at my best, knowing if I've done so well in the past.

‘’And also, kind of a private mission of why I keep on playing tennis, which is personal, which is joy and love for the sport and passion really with my family, my closest people in my life… and hopefully sharing [those] good vibes with people watching me play.”

At the start of 2022, all members of the Big Three, Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer, were all tied on 20 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic fell two behind Nadal as the Spaniard won both the Australian Open and French Open but his win at Wimbledon started to close the gap.

With Nadal, the defending champion in Melbourne, exiting the tournament early in the second round after sustaining an injury to his leg, Djokovic is poised to draw level once again.

‘’It's amazing. I mean, it feels like that every match is a historic match at this moment, particularly for Rafa and myself,’’ Djokovic added.

‘’I think we are very privileged to be in this position, both him and I… pushing each other to the limit to see how far one or the other can go.’’

