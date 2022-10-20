‘It’s a bit insulting’ – Dan Evans could walk away from Great Britain Davis Cup team over doubles exclusion

Dan Evans said it is ‘disappointing’ that he has not yet been given the chance to play doubles at the Davis Cup.

The British No. 2 made his Davis Cup debut in 2009 and has since been a prominent member of the Great Britain Davis Cup team, playing an impressive 30 singles matches over the past 13 years.

Evans was also a key part of the 2015 squad, led by Andy Murray, who went on to win the tournament.

However, the 32-year-old believes he could be just as useful to the team in a doubles match as he is in the singles matches and feels offended after not being given the chance to prove it.

‘’It's disappointing,’’ Evans said. ‘’To be frank, it's a bit insulting also that I haven't been picked ever to play the Davis Cup [in doubles].

‘’This is meant in the nicest possible way to the doubles guys, there's nothing against them - but I don't need to play doubles on the tour to prove how good I am at doubles. When I do, I normally do okay.

"I think we need to look past doubles rankings for a Davis Cup tie and if a game style fits or a game style doesn't then maybe we should be picking other people.’’

The frustration stems from watching Great Britain team members Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski get knocked out in a doubles decider match last month against Holland.

Evans believes it was a repeat of the previous year as, in 2021, he reached two Masters 1000 finals playing doubles with Skupski but, despite his success, was once again asked to play singles at the Davis Cup in Austria while Skupski was paired with Salisbury and went on to lose in the quarter finals against Germany.

As such, Evans believes that the doubles selection should go beyond just looking at the rankings.

‘’I had the conversation [about asking to play] in Austria.

‘’I played with Neal before for a year to try and play Davis Cup and didn't get picked. I'm at a loss as to why I've never played.

"It's frustrating, as I said, and a bit insulting as well. It's something I have to think about going forward if I want to put myself in that position again to keep going there and we're not getting the right results.

"Maybe I should have a conversation and sit down, and if he [Leon Smith] wants to go a different way then it's entirely up to him. He's the captain.’’

