‘It’s not ideal but I am not alarmed,’ insists Rafael Nadal after worst start to season

Rafael Nadal has suffered two defeats in his first two singles matches of the season, but says he feels like he is improving all the time.

The Spaniard is the Australian Open defending champion but struggled with injuries throughout last year which cut his 2022 tennis season short.

Back down under for the first time since he lifted his second Australian Open title, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has been competing for Spain in the inaugural United Cup team event.

In the first match, Nadal was beaten by British number one Cameron Norrie in three sets. Australia’s Alex de Minaur then defeated the world number two in his second singles match, again in a tightly fought three-set match.

Despite the defeats, Nadal says he has been happy to get so much court time in after such a long lay-off from playing competitively.

“Well, six hours on court almost. I need hours on court. I need battles like this. Didn't play much official matches the last six months, almost seven,” Nadal said after his defeat to de Minaur.

“Physically I was not that bad. I need to be a little bit faster, a little bit more dynamic on court, to read a little bit better the ball.

“That gives you the confidence, the hours on court, playing matches, and that's it. In terms of physical issues, I can't complain. Happy for that. That helps a lot to keep going.”

Amongst the injuries that have plagued Nadal’s season, is a long-term foot issue for which he received pain-killing injections to get through the French Open. He also suffered with an abdominal tear which forced him to withdraw from the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The 36-year-old, who is the oldest player in the top 50 on the ATP Tour, is hoping that his injury struggles are behind him and says he has taken encouragement from his performances and the level he’s playing at.

"I have two weeks before the Australian Open starts. I can't say that the situation is ideal, but at the same time, I can't say that it's very negative, because for moments I was playing good," said the world number two.

"I think that two matches are going to help me. I need to win couple of matches. But the level was not that bad. Putting in perspective that I arrived needing a little bit more time.”

Although this is Nadal’s worst start to a season, he says it is not a time to panic as it was against strong opposition and he had his chances to win.

“Honestly, I am not too alarmed, too negative about what happened," said Nadal.

"I think was a real chance to lose these kind of matches. Last year I lost two matches in Abu Dhabi, and that’s it. I had my chance against two great players. Not able to convert it. That says that I have important room to improve, and I really believe that I can do it. I was very close to winning against two great players.”

