‘It’s really sad,’ says Tim Henman on Nick Kyrgios’ Australian Open withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is out of the Australian Open after announcing in a press conference on Monday that he will be undergoing surgery on his knee.

The world No. 21 had been set to play Russia’s Roman Safiullin in the first round on Tuesday, but after experiencing discomfort in his knee an MRI scan showed a parameniscal cyst growing there which will need to be removed surgically.

The news comes just days after the Aussie, alongside Novak Djokovic, entertained his home crowd in a charity warm-up match.

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman revealed his thoughts on Kyrgios’ withdrawal, noting that it is often difficult to gauge what he will do next.

‘’It’s been difficult to gauge what’s been going on in his mind but also his body. He did come here having pulled out of the United Cup, but he was practicing so I was hopeful,'' Tim said.

‘’I want to see him play, I want to see the best players playing against each other, with his variation and his enormous talent.

‘’It’s really sad but the most important thing is he has to be back and 100% healthy because we see the physicality and impact if players aren’t 100% fit to compete.’’

Looking forward to what the future might hold for Kyrgios, Henman believes Wimbledon is his best chance at securing the Grand Slam title he so desperately wants.

‘’Can he be a favourite at one of the Slam? Yes, at Wimbledon because his game is suited to grass but when you look at the other three Slams, the other physicality of those three Slams, it’s where I become concerned.

‘’Kyrgios likes to keep the points short but over a best of five matches, that’s where I become concerned.’’

Despite missing his home Slam, things could be worse; the injury is a relatively easy fix and with some luck, Kyrgios could be back on the court in time for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in early March.

