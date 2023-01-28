‘It’s relief, it’s joy,’ says Aryna Sabalenka after securing her maiden Grand Slam

Aryna Sabalenka described her big win as a ‘relief’ after feeling the pressure to have a Grand Slam title under her belt as a top-10 player.

Sabalenka defeated Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in what was an incredible turnaround.

Nerves were an issue in the opening set as the 24-year-old served up five double faults and struggled to find her second serve but, as true champions do, she quickly recovered and started producing the tennis that would earn her a first major.

In case there wasn’t enough drama on the court already, it took Sabalenka four championship points to get the job done and when she did, the emotion was clearly visible as she dropped to the floor in tears.

‘’It’s everything in one moment,’’ Sabalenka told Eurosport’s Barbara Schett after the match.

‘’It’s kind of relief because I’ve been in the top 10 - one of the top 10 players - but I didn’t have a Grand Slam trophy yet.

"That’s been really tough to get, super emotional, every Slam was super emotional, and right now, when I finally get it, it’s relief - it’s joy. I’m just proud of myself, of my team and everyone, you know.”

It was clear what the win meant to not just her but her team as well, as her coach Anton Dubrov could be seen sobbing into a towel after the win, and Sabalenka was full of gratitude for her team who she described as her ‘family’.

"These guys are like my family, you know,’’ she added.

‘’We’ve been through really tough times and they’ve been there for me, they supported me in the most tough moments.

‘’I felt like responsibility in front of them, you know, for this trophy. I felt like these guys deserve it and I was just crying because of everything.''

Analysing her performance, Sabalenka admitted that her nerves got the better of her in the first set.

‘’First set, I was a little bit nervous, and she was playing unbelievable tennis.

‘’I would say that tactically, I didn’t play my best and I didn’t play right.

“In the second set, I had to try something else, and yeah, I changed it a little bit - tried to push her a little bit more on her forehand and make her move, put her under pressure on her serve. That worked brilliantly.’’

