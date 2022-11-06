‘It’s the best feeling’, says Holger Rune after making history by winning the Paris Masters

Rune staged an impressive come-back against Djokovic winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to claim his maiden ATP Masters crown.

Djokovic, who is a six-time Paris Masters champion, took the first set comfortably, but Rune was in top form, winning the second set and forcing a decider.

Despite Djokovic requiring medical treatment, he continued to push Rune all the way, forcing six break points in the final set, but the Dane held on to take the title.

In doing so, the 19-year-old will now enter the top ten for the first time in his career, the first Dane to do so, and will now serve as first alternative at the Nitto ATP Finals.

Rune has won 19 of his last 21 matches and made history in Paris by becoming the first man to get five top 10 wins in a row during the same single-week tournament. Rune defeated Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime before defeating Djokovic.

After the match, Rune was understandably thrilled and seemed surprised by his own success. “I’m feeling lovely to be honest, it’s the best feeling,” said Rune.

“If you told me four weeks ago, I would be Top 10… I would be like ‘What, sorry?’. Now I’m here and I’m super proud.

“It means everything to me, a perfect way to finish the week," said Rune. "It's a privilege to share the court with Novak.

"It was the most stressful game of my life," said the Dane of the marathon 12th game of the third set. "My heart was almost in my brain. I was already starting to think about the tie-break. I'm very proud I could finish it."

