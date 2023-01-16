‘It’s the perfect start,’ says Mats Wilander on Rafael Nadal’s opening match in Melbourne

Rafael Nadal saw off a potential first-round knockout on Monday when he defeated young Brit Jack Draper in four sets 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Nadal has struggled over the past couple of months, most notably in the United Cup earlier this month, leaving him somewhat vulnerable and meaning questions were raised regarding his form.

But Wilander was nothing but impressed with the number one seeds performance, describing it as the ‘perfect start’ to a tough two weeks.

‘’I think it’s the perfect start,” Wilander said after on Eurosport. “When you don’t have more wins than he’s had in the last few months, to have a little bit of rain, to have to sit down, then you have to start again, you’re 36 years old and starting and stopping at 36 is supposed to be really hard.

“But for him it seems it nearly helped him. He says the right things, and you’ve heard him say these things for so many years, but every time he says them like ‘oh my god, the guy’.

“I’ve been trying to study mindfulness, that’s what Nadal does, mindfulness. He’s there for every situation, he knows he’s going to be there for every situation, and he appreciates he’s there.

''He’s just such a great champion and such a great role model.”

Henman was also full of praise for the Spaniard, noting his unfaltering fighting spirit.

‘’When he talks about how humble he is to find the solutions, the ups and downs of the matches he said he appreciates that’s going to happen,” Henman said.

“When he made mistakes he didn't get frustrated, he just keeps fighting. He says ‘when I was up 2-1 in sets and 4-1 in games with two breaks, I’m getting quite close to the finish line’, it’s great.”

Nadal will face American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round on Wednesday.

‘’On paper maybe [it will be easier], but Mackenzie McDonald is a good ball striker,” Wilander added.

“He moves extremely well, and if Rafa is playing short against someone like McDonald, then you’re going to have a big problem.

“I think McDonald can make it physical, and think if you’re out there and you’re young, I know Rafa is an absolute superhuman, but you still try to make it physical somewhat because he’s got the injuries and he is 36 years old, so McDonald is a tough match.

“It could be one of those days where it's just 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 to Rafa and he just looks like there is no chance, but it can be one of those matches with Rafa hitting the ball short.

“Mackenzie McDonald is very, very complete as a player. Doesn’t have the winning shot but can push sort of like a mini Novak Djokovic without the forehand when he’s got confidence.”

