‘I’ve got a lot of work to do from here,’ says Emma Raducanu after Australian Open exit

Emma Raducanu says she is happy she made it on court at the Australian Open and that she is looking forward to the hard work ahead.

Raducanu burst on to the tennis scene in 2021, winning the US Open as a relatively unknown 18-year-old and breaking records as the only qualifier to ever win a Grand Slam.

What happened after that was a whirlwind of accolades and awards amid a media frenzy which put untold pressure and expectations on the young Brit which understandably, she found difficult to match.

After changing coaches several times through the 2022 season and suffering from a variety of injuries, Raducanu dropped out of the top ten, and is currently ranked 77th in the world, however, her potential is still under the spotlight.

Just a week before the Australian Open, the 20-year-old rolled her ankle in a warmup tournament and was a doubt to even make the Grand Slam.

However, she eased through the first round to set up a much anticipated first ever head-to-head with American teenager Coco Gauff in the second round.

Despite a competitive contest, Gauff won in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 and although there were no signs of ankle strain, Raducanu did seem to be suffering some abdominal discomfort through the match.

Raducanu wouldn’t specifically comment on this suspected new injury concern but said she was just happy to make the tournament.

“I think that the limited practice time is difficult to play matches and be in that sort of condition," Raducanu said.

"But, yeah, I think we did a great job to get onto the court this week.

"Obviously, I've just got a lot of work to do from here and just looking forward."

Raducanu is currently working with Sebastian Sachs, who has previously worked with Belinda Bencic and former world number one Victoria Azarenka and she says she wants to concentrate on her physical fitness.

"I just have to review the body right now. I've had some niggles in the past few months, and I just need to get that sorted, train, and then we'll see after that," she said.

"But I'm actually just looking forward to putting in the work, and I feel, as I said before, I'm putting in a good system in place, and I'm really buying into and trusting the work that I'm doing with Sebastian [Sachs] and the rest of the team.

"So, yeah, I'm feeling good and confident that in six months' time I know it's not going to be, like, the finished product, but hopefully I would have made strides."

