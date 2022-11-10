Jack Draper secures first win at Next Gen ATP Finals after losing opening match

Jack Draper bagged his first win at the Next Gen ATP Finals against China’s Tseng Chun-hsin after he came back from a set down to clinch the first-to-four-game style match 1-4, 4-2, 4-3 (2), 4-2.

The Next Gen ATP Finals has a round-robin format and consists of the eight highest ranked singles players in the world that are 21 years old or under.

Draper lost his opening match in straight sets on Tuesday against Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker and the 20-year-old admitted that he found hard to get to sleep after the match considering he thought he played good tennis but still lost.

‘’I thought Stricker played an amazing match yesterday, so all credit to him,’’ Draper said. ‘’I maybe wasn't at my best, but I thought he played an exceptionally good match so it was tough to go to sleep last night knowing that I played OK and still lost.

"Today I knew it would be a really tough match and I came out a bit slow, but I had a good talking to myself and tried to really find a way. I was able to do that today so I'm really happy.

"It's a quick format, so you need to be sharp. When I sat down for the change of ends at the end of the first set, I had a real go at myself.’’

Draper admitted that he gave himself a pep talk prior to his second match.

"I said 'you've got to be sharper, you've got to be more switched on and you've got to be alert out here',’’ he revealed. ‘’Because it can go very quickly if you're not quite all there. So, I'm glad I mentally turned things round.’’

Draper will now face Italian Lorenzo Musetti on Friday in his last group match and will battle for a place in the semi-finals.

Currently ranked world No. 41 and No. 23 respectively, Draper and Musetti are the two highest ranked players in the tournament, so the clash promises to be an exciting one.

