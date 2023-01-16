Jannik Sinner downs Kyle Edmund in straight sets in Melbourne opener

Jannik Sinner made a near-perfect start to his Australian Open quest, downing Brit Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in under two hours.

The 15th seed appeared to be in great form and dominated Edmund, who is still in the early days of a comeback from a knee injury that sidelined him for almost two years, throughout the encounter.

Sinner will be hoping to go deeper into the tournament this year after reaching the quarter-finals last year, and if he continues with the standard of tennis he displayed in his opener he could well leave Australia having bagged his maiden Grand Slam title.

‘’I think I played very solid today," Sinner said in his post-match interview. "I had some difficult times to finish it off, but I think my level was very good today.’’

The Italian came across no real issues until it came to closing out the match as he blitzed through six match points to get the job done.

Sinner also revealed that he is enjoying the conditions in Melbourne, particularly how the courts are a little bit slower.

‘’I like the conditions," he added. "Obviously when you play in stadiums, for me it's a little bit easier, the court is a little bit slower.

‘’When you make a quarter-final in any Slam, it means that you like the conditions. So I'm very happy to be back here."

Sinner will now face Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina in the second round on Wednesday.

He is also seeded to clash with fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the third round and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round.

