Jannik Sinner reveals his target for the upcoming season

Jannik Sinner has set his reaching the ATP Finals in Turin his target for the 2023 season.

The 21-year-old is one of the top young players in the men’s game, although he has been surpassed by Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime of late.

All three of those reached the ATP Finals this year, while Alcaraz won a maiden major and Ruud lost in two Grand Slam finals.

Sinner, though, had some niggling injuries with which to contend, and he is confident he can make his mark if he gets better luck in 2023.

"I'm aiming for Turin, I want to get back to playing the Nitto ATP Finals,” Sinner told the ATP Podcast. “I know I can do it, but it will be decisive not to miss important matches and tournaments as I was forced to do this year.

"It's been a tough season for me, I've had small problems in so many tournaments.

"But from another point of view I played many games, I got more continuous results with many eighths and many quarter-finals.

“It's been an unlucky year, but in many ways I can be proud of what I've done."

Sinner also made some major coaching changes in the last year as he started working with Simone Vagnozzi.

He has also seen respected Australian Darren Cahill join his team, and that saw a definite and immediate improvement in his play at the net.

"With Vagnozzi [Simone] it is going very well,” Sinner said. “We work hard from a physical point of view and now the most important phase for us will begin, the winter preparation.

“In these weeks [in the off-season] we will have the opportunity to work hard. I am convinced that my physique will be stronger.

"Also from a technical point of view, we will have the opportunity to fine-tune and automate more and more the innovations we have been working on this year.”

