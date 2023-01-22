Jiri Lehecka stuns Felix Auger-Aliassime to continue incredible Australian Open run

In the win of his career, world No. 71 Jiri Lehecka defeated sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Lehecka, despite having never won a Grand Slam match before last week, exhibited a veteran level of tennis as he outplayed Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(3) in three hours and 13 minutes.

Despite dropping the first set, the Czech refused to go away as he resisted the building pressure to dominate in the second.

Lehecka’s nerves of steel came in handy when he was forced to play two intense tie-breaks in the third and fourth set to clinch the victory.

The 21-year-old has had an extraordinary run so far at the Australian Open, triumphing over 21st seed Borna Coric in the first round, 11th seed Cameron Norrie in the third round and now the sixth seed in the fourth round.

‘’It's tough for me to find the words," Lehecka said after the match.

"What we've been through the last year and now, coming back to Australia, losing in the first-round last year.

"If somebody told me before the tournament that I would play like this then I wouldn't believe them but super happy that I'm through and excited."

Despite his underdog status, Lehecka has a relatively good shot at the title considering six of the top 10 seeds in the men’s draw have been eliminated.

"All the guys I've beaten here are incredible players and I must have played my best tennis and to show all the cards I have to beat them,’’ Lehecka continued.

"Coric in the first round, [Christopher] Eubanks in the second round, Norrie then Felix. It sounds crazy but it's true and I'm so excited to continue the journey."

Lehecka will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

