John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic missing the US Open: 'It's not fair - it's a joke'

John McEnroe has once again criticised the decision to prevent Novak Djokovic from playing at the US Open this year.

The US Open itself does not have a vaccination mandate in place, meaning players who are not vaccinated can play. Tennys Sandgren, for example, is not vaccinated against Covid but he will still be competing in New York.

However, Djokovic will not be allowed entry to the United States under current government legislation, meaning he will be sitting out his second major of the year due to his decision to remain unvaccinated.

And that, according to McEnroe, is absolutely ludicrous.

“It’s not fair. It’s a joke,” McEnroe said. “I would have had the vaccine and played but he’s got very strong beliefs and you have to respect those.

“At this point in the pandemic, we’re two and a half years in, people in all parts of the world know more about it. The idea he can’t travel here to play is a joke.”

Novak Djokovic was sensationally deported from Australia at the start of the year after being stopped at the border.

He was initially granted an exemption, but Australian Border Force officials detained him with a week of court battles then ensuing. Djokovic actually won that and was allowed into the country. However, the Australian government used executive power to deport him on the grounds that his presence could stir anti-vaccination sentiment in the country.

Currently, Djokovic remains in the draw for the US Open, and he has been training as normal in case there is a last-minute change of policy in his favour. John McEnroe, though, believes the process will still be taking its toll on the 21-time major winner.

“Training this past month or six weeks not knowing whether he’s going to play, that’s going to put a strain on you mentally.

“Just as it was when he got thrown out of Australia. It took him three or four months to get his head right.”

