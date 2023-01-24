Karen Khachanov into Australian Open semi-finals after Sebastian Korda retires

Karen Khachanov is through to his first semi-finals at the Australian Open after Sebastian Korda retired from their match with a wrist injury.

Khachanov was the dominating force and was up 7-6(5) 6-3 3-0 when the American called it quits.

Korda sustained the injury mid-way through the second set and had his wrist strapped up following a medical timeout.

From then on out, it was one way traffic as Korda lost seven games in a row before making the decision to retire to prevent aggravating his wrist.

It was a disappointing end to his first ever Grand Slam quarter-final, and it marked the first retirement of the tournament so far.

For Khachanov, however, it’s back-to-back Grand Slam semi-finals after reaching the same stage in the US Open in September, and the Russian revealed that he is starting to believe in himself more and more following his consistent results.

‘’Back-to-back semi-finals in a Grand Slam, it feels great," Khachanov said in his on-court interview.

''Not the way you want to finish the match. I think until a certain point it was very competitive. A very good battle. Sebastian beat one of my friends Daniil [Medvedev] and five sets against Hubert Hurkacz - he's been playing great tennis. Big applause to him.

''I'm feeling good, to be honest. Really happy about my level and the way I compete and looking forward to the semi-finals here in Australia for the first time.

‘’I think I've kind of reinvented myself, I've always believed in myself, and when you get a great result it shows what you're capable of, and then you start to believe more and more.

''This belief and self confidence I believe appear much stronger after the US Open. I hope to continue to grow as a person and a sportsman.’’

Khachanov will take on either third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or rising star Jiri Lehecka for a place in the final.

