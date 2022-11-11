Lorenzo Musetti reflects on 'mostly positive' season after NextGen exit

Lorezno Musetti declared himself happy with his season overall, even if it came to a disappointing end in Milan.

Musetti lost his final Round Robin stage match 4-1, 4-0, 4-3 to Jack Draper to end his involvement in the NextGen Finals.

While his season will likely be extended to the Davis Cup finals, the 20-year-old says he cannot be disappointed with his year overall having climbed 36 places in the rankings.

"For sure, finishing No. 23 is very nice," said Musetti. "A lot of things happened, most of them positive.

“I would say the best was winning the first title in Hamburg, where I beat [Carlos] Alcaraz in the final.

“Other than that, a lot of consistency, and the feeling I could beat anyone. Now I start events with the goal of winning the trophy."

Musetti did not look his usual self against Draper, although he denied that a hand injury was responsible for that. Instead, he said, it was an issue of fatigue.

"It was not the hand," the Italian confirmed. "This morning, I wasn't sure about taking the court but finally, I decided to play due to respect for my opponent and the crowd."

