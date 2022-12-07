LTA fined £820,000 for ban on Russian and Belarusian players

The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined a hefty £820,000 fine for its decision to ban Russian and Belarusian tennis players from this summers grass-court events after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The LTA has been fined $200,000 (£164,018) for each of its five ATP events that Russians and Belarusians were prohibited to compete in: The Queen's Club, Eastbourne, Surbiton, Nottingham and Ilkley.

The All England Tennis Club also banned them from competing at Wimbledon, and both the ATP and WTA responded by stripping the event of its ranking points.

The WTA has already fined the LTA $750,000 (£615,067) for excluding female Russian and Belarusian players from Nottingham, Birmingham and Eastbourne.

The LTA announced that they are 'deeply disappointed' with the ATP's decision and will be appealing it whilst also noting that they are surprised by their 'lack of empathy' for the situation in Ukraine.

''The LTA is deeply disappointed with this outcome,'' the LTA said in a statement. ''The ATP, in its finding, has shown no recognition of the exceptional circumstances created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, or the international sporting community and UK Government's response to that invasion.

''The ATP appear to regard this matter as a straightforward breach of their rules - with a surprising lack of empathy shown for the situation in Ukraine, and a clear lack of understanding of the unique circumstances the LTA faced.

''The financial impact of both this fine and the WTA's fine will have a material impact on the LTA's ability to develop and host tennis in this country.

''For example, we had intended to host a number of ATP Challenger level events to give more opportunities to lower ranked players in the first quarter of 2023 and will now not be able to do this, particularly given the possibility of further fines.

''We will carefully consider our response and we await the outcome of our appeal against the WTA's decision and sanction.''

