Mats Wilander in awe of ‘superhuman’ Novak Djokovic after Australian Open win

Mats Wilander has praised Novak Djokovic for being so ‘emotionally invested’ after the Serb clinched his 10th Australian Open title.

With a score more befitting to a first round match, Djokovic downed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to complete his quest for a 22nd Grand Slam title.

The usual hard-faced Djokovic appeared to melt away as he was overcome with emotion after closing out the match, and this can perhaps be put down to what has been going on in the background over the past year.

The 35-year-old was excluded from the Australian Open last year and deported from the country over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, which made his return this year sensitive enough already.

But on top of that, Djokovic has been dealing with a hamstring injury which almost caused him to withdraw from the tournament during the first week.

Wilander claimed he had never seen such raw emotion from Djokovic aftet the match, and he marvelled at the level of ‘emotional effort’ the Serbian has had to put in to reap the reward of a 22nd Grand Slam title.

‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen [Novak as emotional as that]," Wilander told Eurosport.

"It goes to show the emotional effort it takes to win 22 Grand Slams. This is why he’s got 22, because he’s so emotionally invested.

‘’I can’t relate to the feeling or emotions he has after winning a Grand Slam. It’s a time when you’re happy and smiling and that’s why he’s got 22, because he’s so emotionally invested the whole time.

“I don’t think 19 or 20 would’ve made the difference but 22 and being number one in the world again. How many tournaments did he play last year, 11 in 12 months? And he’s still number one so he is dominating.

"I don’t think we can relate it, certainly us normal players. I never felt that kind of emotion in any match or tournament, but he is winning 22 Slams and that is probably the main reason. He is involved, engaged, the whole time.

“If he has to deal with the stuff we do, he is superhuman and it makes for great TV. But I think his strength is not dealing with any of it, except playing tennis.

‘’Then, at the end of it, the tears come out but he is as hard as nails during the two weeks.’’

