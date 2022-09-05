Matteo Berrettini opens up on Wimbledon Covid-19 heartbreak: 'I was sick'

Matteo Berrettini says he is attempting to use his Wimbledon heartbreak to motivate him for US Open glory instead.

The Italian lost the 2021 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, and he was one of the favourites to go one better this time around.

However, he tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of his first match in the tournament, meaning he had to withdraw without even playing a shot.

He has looked in good form at the US Open, though, beating Andy Murray among others while making his way into the quarterfinals.

“I was sick,” Berrettini said recalling his experience at Wimbledon this year. “I had really a high temperature. I was feeling all my bones were broken (smiling). I got tested, because I think it was the right thing to do, because I had symptoms.

“I'm really sensitive for Covid-19. You know, I had friends, fortunately, luckily nobody, I didn't lose anybody to Covid-19, and I thank God for that, but I have people that lost people to Covid-19.

“I'm really sensitive about that, and I knew that, you know, that getting tested if you are positive you're out. It was really tough.

“I think even if I didn't get tested, I did the right thing pulling out because it took me three weeks to get back in shape, and I don't know what would have happened if I played, like if I didn't get tested and tried to play. I could have had, I don't know, multiple tears and stuff.

“I think I did the right thing. Obviously now I have an extra motivation. I feel like this year has been tough, surgery, Covid-19. But here I am again, healthy, and really looking forward to play my quarterfinals.”

Matteo Berrettini will face a major test in the last eight of the US Open, where he will play French Open finalist Casper Ruud.

