Murray brothers victorious at Battle of the Brits in potential final match together

Andy and Jamie Murray rounded off the Battle of the Brits tournament on Thursday evening with a doubles victory in what could potentially be the final match they ever play together.

Despite Scotland having already lost the exhibition event after England took an unassailable lead earlier in the day, the dynamic duo provided an entertaining finale to the two-day event, beating England’s Dan Evans and Neal Skupski 6-3, 6-4.

On Thursday afternoon, Evans defeated Andy in a singles match before Paul Jubb triumphed against Aidan McHugh and secured victory for England as they took a 3-1 unassailable lead.

After admitting that another significant injury could see him bow out from tennis earlier in the week, Andy reluctantly acknowledged that the match with his brother could well be the last.

‘’I certainly hope it’s not the case but we need to treat these moments like we might not get the opportunity again because we’re getting on a bit and you never know what’s round the corner.’’

The event was organised by Jamie himself, and Andy was quick to applaud his brothers efforts.

‘’It was amazing. The whole two days, very proud of Jamie for the event that he put on and also all of the players.

‘’There’s obviously a huge team behind the scenes helping put on the event but all the players, it meant a lot to both of us that everyone turned up and competed well and went after it and created a great event for everyone who came along to watch.’’

After two years of hard work organising the event, and it being postponed last Christmas due to Covid-19, Jamie was thrilled with how everything turned out.

‘’It was awesome. We had a great two days, three amazing sessions.

''It was so much fun to come out and play in Scotland, and to finish off the event playing with Andy was really special.’’

