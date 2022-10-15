Skip to main content

‘My dreams are coming true’ – Iga Swiatek overjoyed with incredible season

Iga Swiatek has surprised even herself with the standard of tennis she has produced this year.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has confessed that she is surprised by just how well she has performed this year, revealing that she had not expected to be playing this well until she was around 24 or 25 years old.

Swiatek started the year at world No. 8 and was No. 1 by April. Since then, the Pole has completely dominated the women’s Tour, winning two Grand Slams and seven career titles in total this year.

Swiatek also went on a 135 day, 37 match winning streak from February to July – the longest winning streak of the 21st century.

The world No.1 revealed that she is happy to be around three years ahead of schedule, too.

‘’It’s pretty amazing.’’ Swiatek said. ‘’I wasn’t expecting to have this kind of good experience so soon in my career.

‘’I thought I would have that when I was at my peak at 24 or 25 and have that experience.

‘’I am pretty happy that I am able to give my all and play well and be in that place. My dreams are coming true.’’

Swiatek is currently competing in the San Diego Open and is through to the semi-finals after defeating Coco Gauff 6-0, 6-3 in just 63 minutes on Friday.

Swiatek now faces fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the semi-final in what promises to be an exciting clash.

