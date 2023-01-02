‘My goal for this year is to play fearless tennis’, says Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu has set three goals for the 2023 season - staying injury free, winning a title and playing fearless tennis.

The British number one has had a whirlwind 18 months since she burst onto the professional tennis scene and became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam at just 18 years old.

Since that record-breaking win, she has struggled to find that form again, and has suffered with a series of physical issues and injuries on her first year on the WTA Tour.

The latest injury to the wrist halted the Brits season prematurely last year, meaning she hasn’t played competitively since October 2022. However, Raducanu will kick-start her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand this week.

Speaking about her preparation ahead of the season, Raducanu said she’s been working on her physical strength but knows her form will need time to return.

"I think right now, because I'm still trying to find my timing and groove and my tennis, it's a bit early to tell. But once I settle into that I think the physical side will definitely have made a difference because there's no way it can't have.

"But I'm also not ignorant in thinking two months is going to solve my entire physical condition, it's going to take more time, over a year or two to redevelop."

Raducanu has been working with physical trainer Jez Green, who has previously helped Andy Murray and she says his experience and support is making a difference.

"Jez is really good, he's obviously so experienced, he's worked with some of the top players, he's been there through the journey with a lot of players who were young and then developed into top, top pros.

"It's amazing to have him in my corner and helping me out. We've just been focusing on strength, cardio and just improving all round."

As well as injuries, another area Raducanu has struggled with last year is finding a coach who she wants to work with.

After breaking ties with Andrew Richardson, who coached her through her US Open win, she has had short-term spells with Torben Beltz and Dmitry Tursunov which haven't worked out.

Raducanu is currently working with new coach Sebastian Sachs and she says she has a clear idea of her goals for the season.

“For 2023 my goal is to stay healthy for longer. I'm looking forward to working hard because I've got a better idea of what to expect now. So I'll be less like a deer in the headlights.

"For a results goal I'd say it's to win a title, and three I'd say is to be playing fearless tennis. Just not thinking about consequences. Just going for it."

"I want to be able to go out there and just focus on the tennis. I think this year I'm in a better position, but it's still going to take some time to develop fully."

