‘My goal is to fight for anything,’ Rafael Nadal on his hopes for the season

Rafael Nadal has the ‘highest motivation’ to get off to a good start as he looks to defend his Australian Open title.

The Spaniard made a perfect start to last season in Australia, winning 12 consecutive matches and winning both the Melbourne ATP 250 and the Australian Grand Slam.

Speaking ahead of the inaugural United Cup, the 22-time Grand Slam winner spoke of his excitement and motivation to kick-start his season well again.

“Always the beginning of the season is exciting,” Nadal told atptour.com.

“For everybody [it] is a new thing, all the doubts, how things [are] going to go. Even if I don’t know how many seasons I have on the Tour, beginnings are always different.”

Nadal will represent Spain the first United Cup, an event spanning three Australian cities, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney and he hopes he can not only help his team to do well, but it will build his own confidence too.

“[I have the] highest motivation to try to start well. It’s always important to start well for me, for the confidence,” said Nadal.

“[The] past few months haven’t been easy for me. I just try to have the right practice here before the tournament starts. Then of course, try to help the team.

“[The] main thing for me now is [to] recover the positive feelings on court, being competitive. I hope to. I am ready to make that happen, but let’s see.”

Nadal has been plagued by a long-term foot injury throughout his career which flared up during the season as well as two abdominal tears, causing him to reduce his schedule.

The current world number two is now the oldest player on the Tour in the top 50 and was asked if this may be his last appearance on the Australian swing.

“Hopefully not. I mean, when you are at the age of 36, you never know when going to be the last one. It’s obvious, but don’t like to talk about that because I am not in that mood now.

“Just focus on and try to play at the highest level possible and give myself the possibility to keep being competitive, to fight for anything. That’s my goal now.”

When asked about his rival and 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic being allowed back into Australia to compete after his well-publicised deportation the previous year, Nadal said it was a good for tennis.

“Novak is here. Good for tennis, good for probably the fans,” Nadal said.

“Let’s see, no? Best players on court always win.”

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.