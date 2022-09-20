Naomi Osaka admits she was 'really scared' as opponent suffers serious injury

Naomi Osaka admitted she was ‘really scared’ during her match with Daria Saville after her opponent suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury.

Osaka faced Saville at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where the Japanese star is defending her title.

However, the match came to a premature ending when Australian Saville collapsed to the ground screaming “my knee” following an innocuous looking cross-court forehand.

Osaka crossed the net immediately to help Saville, who was clearly in a lot of pain. Ultimately, she couldn’t continue, and Osaka says it was certainly a worrying incident.

“I thought that she was just yelling because she thought her forehand was out, then I realised that she was yelling because she was in pain,” Osaka said.

“Then I got really scared because I felt like as athletes we have a pretty high pain tolerance. It seemed really bad.”

The win at least snaps a four-match losing-streak for Naomi Osaka, with the former US Open and Australian Open champion still trying to recapture her former level.

She, though, says that was the last way in which she would want to win any match.

“Right now, it still feels a bit weird that I just won a match — I feel like I didn’t win a match,” Osaka admitted.

“I guess that I did and I’m progressing through the tournament. I’m not really thinking too much about the final right now.”

