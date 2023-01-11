Naomi Osaka announces she is expecting first child

Four time major winner Naomi Osaka has confirmed she will miss the 2023 season – because she is pregnant.

Osaka withdrew from the upcoming Australian Open last week without offering a comment, although she has now cleared that mystery up.

She posted a picture on her social media accounts of her sonogram, accompanied by the happy news.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun," Osaka wrote.

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to.

“I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom.’

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'II be at the Australian Open in 2024."

Naomi Osaka has won four majors – two in the US and two in Australia – although the last of which came in 2021. Since then she has had a struggle with mental health, including refusing to speak to the media due to anxiety at the French Open.

