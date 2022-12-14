Naomi Osaka still 'finding it surreal' that Serena Williams has retired

Naomi Osaka says she still struggles to accept that Serena Williams has retired from tennis.

Osaka won her first Grand Slam title against Serena, in a bad-tempered US Open final back in 2019.

The 23-time Grand Slam legend opted to retire earlier this year, although so – including Osaka – are finding it tough to really process it.

“To me, it feels definitely surreal and I’m almost like I think she’s coming back,” Osaka said while appearing on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.

“But you know how you’re just like this can’t be happening kind of thing. So, it was one of those moments for me but I’m really grateful that she told everyone, so we at least got the chance to watch her.”

With Serena Williams retiring from tennis, Naomi Osaka has become arguably the women’s game’s biggest voice.

Serena was always willing to speak out on controversial issues and Osaka has followed suit. She famously withdrew from the French Open due to not wanting to speak to the press for mental health reasons.

That was a couple of years ago now, and she believes she has since found it easier to speak out when she feels necessary.

“I think I’m slowly getting comfortable with using my voice, but for me it was probably during quarantine like when COVID first came out,” she said.

“I didn’t have anything to do, so I sat by myself and I was just thinking about my life and what I want to accomplish and I think all in all I just wanted to feel like I didn’t shy away from issues that I felt heavy in my heart.”

