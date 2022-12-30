Nick Kyrgios accuses Leyton Hewitt of 'throwing him under the bus'

Nick Kyrgios has claimed he was 'thrown under the bus' by Australian United Cup captain Leyton Hewitt following his late withdrawal from the tournament.

The Australian number one withdrew from the United Cup team event 24 hours before he was due to play his first match.

His team-mates allegedly found out just ten minutes before the pre-tournament press conference putting them in a difficult situation to answer questions about it.

Afterwards, team captain and two-time Grand Slam champion Hewitt criticised Kyrgios for putting his team in a tough situation due to the nature of the late withdrawal.

“I was in the same boat as all the other players yesterday,” Hewitt was quoted as saying by The Age.

“I didn’t know anymore. It was pretty tough for everyone. It was more probably the lack of communication and these guys not knowing.

"I think for the whole team it was pretty tough not knowing what was going on the last 24 hours.”

Due to Kyrgios withdrawal, Australia's number two Alex de Minaur stepped up to replace him in the first men's single match of the tournament.

In contrast to Hewitt's criticism of Kyrgios, he was full of praise for de Minaur.

"I’m so proud of this bloke [de Minaur] and the effort and how he makes playing for his country a priority. It’s something I’m very proud of him for," said Hewitt.

With news that another Australian team member, Ajla Tomljanovic has had to make a late withdrawal to her match against Harriet Dart, Kyrgios has taken the opportunity to relate it to his own situation.

Replying to a tweet from journalist Jose Morgado, Kyrgios tweeted "Mmm I wonder if Stosur will throw her under the bus like our captain did for me."

Kyrgios then went on to quote Hewitt's words "hard to prepare when you don't know what's going on."

The 27-year-old explained his late withdrawal was due to a niggling ankle injury and wanting to give himself the best chance at the Australian Open.

