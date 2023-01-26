Nick Kyrgios aiming to return in time for Indian Wells after surgery success

Nick Kyrgios is planning to return to the ATP Tour at Indian Wells after his manager confirmed the surgery he recently had on his knee has been a success.

After it was confirmed last week that Kyrgios had a tear in his lateral meniscus which had caused a cyst to develop, the ‘devastated’ Aussie was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open and await surgery.

This meant the dream of securing a maiden Grand Slam title was put on hold, as well as leaving him unable to defend his men’s double title with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios underwent the surgery on Monday and his manager Daniel Horsfall reported that it was a success while revealing the intention for the 27-year-old to return to action at the first Masters 1000 event of the year at Indian Wells, which begins on March 8.

‘’The surgery was a great success,’’ Horsfall told Australian newspapers The Herald and The Age.

‘’We couldn’t have been more pleased with the outcome of it. Now we will be pushing ahead for a speedy recovery and are aiming to see everyone at Indian Wells.

‘’For now, Mumma K [Kyrgios’s mother] will have her work cut out for her having everyone around the home for a little while.

“Nick will stay back in Canberra. His plan is to eat delicious food and play a lot of Pokémon.

“But on a more serious note, Will [physiotherapist Will Maher] and NK will be in the gym still working on the rest of his body to make sure he stays fit and fresh in the meantime.’’

