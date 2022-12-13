'It's crazy' - Nick Kyrgios unhappy with amount of clay court tennis on the calendar

Nick Kyrgios has again criticised the tennis clay court season, claiming it unfairly elevates the ranking of some players.

Kyrgios has never been a huge fan of clay court tennis with its slower style not suiting his big-hitting game or his temperament.

By contrast, his game is perfectly suited to grass court tennis, as illustrated by his run to the Wimbledon final this year.

However, while there are only a handful of grass tournaments on the ATP calendar, the clay season lasts for weeks, and Kyrgios struggles to see the fairness in that.

“I’ve said it many times and I’m saying it again now: There are too many clay-court tournaments on the calendar” Kyrgios said.

“I see guys in the top 100 that I don’t even know, I wouldn’t recognise them if I crossed them on the street, and they’re there only because of the clay tournaments. I think it’s crazy.”

Kyrgios has been known to skip clay season before and has not played Roland Garros since 2017. It’s a tournament in which he has never been further than the third round, but he is going to, albeit reluctantly, play it in 2023 and he is confident he can put a run together.

“My girlfriend wants to know Paris, so I’m going to play at Roland-Garros 2023," Kyrgios said. “It will be good for me to earn some more money, although I would have preferred to stay at home.”

“I know I can do great results on clay. I beat Roger [Federer], [Stan] Wawrinka, I played a final in Estoril… My girl wants to get to know the city so I will have to go this year.”

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.