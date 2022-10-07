Nick Kyrgios dismisses suggestion he should ditch doubles, saying: 'It's my job'

Nick Kyrgios says he plays doubles tennis because he enjoys it, but also because it is 'his job.'

Kyrgios is having a career year after reaching the Wimbledon final and finally appearing to have found a level of professionalism that befits his obvious talent.

His fine year started by winning the Australian Open doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis, and they have kept that team together throughout the season, including at the Tokyo Open.

Kyrgios struggled in his singles match at the tournament, though, eventually beating Kamil Majchrzak 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, and some have suggested he would be better served by ditching doubles to prevent fatigue.

He, though, sees it very differently.

“Tennis is stressful as hell in singles, you try to hold yourself in such high accountability every single time and you could be out here for three hours and it’s exhausting and so serious, playing doubles with Thanasi brings that fun element back,” Kyrgios said after his singles win.

“But at the same time it’s my job, I need to make money and that’s how I do it so I play both events.”

On his comeback win over Majchrzak specifically, Kyrgios said: “I mean towards the end I played lights out, I forgot really how fast this court is and how big you can play on it so I started playing the right way. Play more aggressive like stop trying to rally and just trying to hit winners from everywhere.”

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.