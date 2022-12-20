Nick Kyrgios drops retirement hint at World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios has hinted that he will retire from tennis if he wins a Grand Slam title due to the stress that comes with being successful in tennis.

Kyrgios has finally started to deliver on his obvious potential, with him winning the Australian Open doubles and reaching the Wimbledon singles final in 2022.

That has led to greater opportunities, including an invitation to play the World Tennis League exhibition in Dubai.

While he is happy to have reached that level, he says he is struggling at times when it comes to what is required to get, and stay, there.

"Hopefully I can win a slam and just retire," he said.

"Would I sign again? Honestly, I don't know about it. It took a lot of hard work this season, a lot of discipline and it seems the better you do, everyone wants a bit more of you and it becomes more stressful."

Nick Kyrgios has long been talked about as one of the most naturally gifted players in all of tennis, although a lack of professionalism has too often undermined him.

For all the extra work it required, though, he admitted success proved to be its own reward.

"I had a lot of fun this season," Kyrgios said. “And I'm finally just proud to say I made a slam final and started to meet some expectations.

"I had a lot of fun, I enjoyed it, definitely felt better off and on the court."

