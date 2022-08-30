Nick Kyrgios: 'I'm exhausted - people don't understand everything that I've got going on.'

Nick Kyrgios has admitted he is ‘exhausted’ despite a commanding straight sets win over doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis at the US Open.

Kyrgios could be playing his final tournament of the year in New York, with him already saying he will be missing the Laver Cup as he wants to return home to Australia.

There were no signs of exhaustion in his tennis as he carved out a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 win in his opening round match, but he says his plans remain unchanged.

“I'm exhausted,” Nick Kyrgios admitted after his match. “99% of the tennis tour doesn't understand what it's like to go on the road this long. I'm not even doing it as long as other Australians. There are other Australians that have been on the road five, six months. I'm closing in on four months.

“It's brutal. There's babies being born in my family, mum is sick, dad is not well. I have to continue to travel. Because we're from Australia, we don't have any choice.

“Obviously I'm exhausted. But I have no choice but to wake up and try and put in my best performance today. I'm not complaining. I'm just saying, like, it's hard. It is hard because people don't understand everything that I've got going on at the moment.

"I'm really proud of my performance. The maturity to just put all that aside. Yeah, I miss home a lot. So does my girlfriend. She misses her family. New-born baby in that family, too. We have to continue to travel and play because we don't have the luxury of going home every week if we want to.

“Just another challenge that I have to deal with. Last stop here before home, so... Let's see what we can do here.”

Nick Kyrgios suggested before the match that he was expecting a really tough match against an opponent who knows him so well.

It’s clear how much respect Kyrgios has for Kokkinakis’ game as well, and he said he had to be close to his best to get the win.

“[It was] probably one of the most uncomfortable matches I've played in my career,” he said. “I feel like we both had a game plan. We know our games so well. From the get-go, I was trying to block out his body and just play the tennis ball. I was really trying not to look at him at all. I felt like that kind of helped me.

“In the first couple sets I played incredible from the back of the court. I had a real clear game plan of trying to move him as much as I could, not let him dictate. When the ball is on his racquet, he's dictating play, he's probably one of the best players in the world. I didn't want to be on the receiving end of that forehand tonight.

“I served pretty good. Pretty average first-serve percentage for me, high 60s. I just returned. My intent from the back of the court was really elite.”

