'I feel like sh*t' - Nick Kyrgios opens up on 'devastating' US Open defeat

Nick Kyrgios described himself as ‘devastated’ after he lost his US Open quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov – a result that almost certainly ends his season.

Kyrgios was looking a strong contender to follow-up his appearance in the Wimbledon final by at least matching that in New York. However, Khachanov produced to seriously clutch tennis to win the match in five sets and earn himself a semi-final date with Casper Ruud.

After the match, Kyrgios demonstrated his anger by demolishing two rackets on the court, and he cut a frustrated figure talking to the press after the match as well.

“I honestly feel like sh*t,” he said. “I feel like I've let so many people down.

“I feel like these four tournaments are the only ones that ever are going to matter. It's just like you got to start it all again. I have to wait till Australian Open.

“It's just devastating, it's heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win.

Despite the obvious disappointment, Nick Kyrgios was happy to concede that Karen Khachanov deserved to win the match on the day, and he paid tribute to the performance of the Russian.

“Physically didn't feel great. Then I ended upped feeling great towards the end of the match.

“I'm obviously devastated. But all credit to Karen. He's a fighter. He's a warrior. I thought he served really good today. Honestly probably the best server I played this tournament, to be honest, the way he was hitting his spots under pressure.

“He just played the big points well. Really wasn't anything in it. I'm just devastated obviously. Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest. I feel like I've just failed at this event right now. That's what it feels like.”

Kyrgios has really got a taste for the Grand Slams this year having won the doubles in Australia, reached the singles final at Wimbledon and now having a good run at the US Open.

The new focus in his career that has allowed him to do that, though, also appears to be blinding him to other parts of the ATP Tour.

“Honestly, I don't even really care about any other tournament,” he said. “Like, I feel like at the Grand Slams, now having success at a Grand Slam, it's just like no other tournament really matters.

“It's like you get better, you get worse, then at a Grand Slam none of it matters. You either win or lose. People don't really care if you got better on the day, or you lost four in the fifth or played one of the best matches of the tournament. You lost, so.

“That's all people remember at a Grand Slam, whether you win or you lose. I think pretty much every other tournament during the year is a waste of time really.

“You should just run up and show up at a Grand Slam. That's what you're remembered by.”

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.