Nick Kyrgios lifts lid on US Open 'heartbreak'

Nick Kyrgios has lifted the lid on his US Open heartbreak, although he hopes it will ultimately only fuel his desire further to fulfil his potential.

Kyrgios has made enormous strides over the last year from a mental standpoint, with him finally finding the motivation to commit himself to his tennis in a way he never has before.

That has seen a spectacular upturn in fortune, with him reaching a maiden major final at Wimbledon earlier this year.

He also had a good run at the US Open, where he beat the then world number one, top seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev before losing to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals.

After that match he was visibly furious on court, but he says that just highlighted the level of disappointment he felt.

"It was heart-breaking, obviously," Kyrgios said. "At the US Open I had so much expectation after I beat Medvedev. The draw kind of opened up and I just didn't take advantage of it.

"It kind of added a bit of fuel to me. I’ve been working hard ever since I lost to Khachanov. I went back home, had a couple of days off then got straight back out on the court.

Kyrgios is expected to play a much lighter schedule between now and the end of the season, although he will first play the Japan Open in Tokyo. It’s one he is certainly relishing and wants to win.

"There are so many opportunities to have great weeks during the year,” he said. “This is, in the scheme of things, quite a big tournament.

"I'm super excited to be here, that's for sure. I had this circled on my calendar all year."

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.