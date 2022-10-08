Nick Kyrgios on Tokyo withdrawal: 'It's heartbreaking when the body lets you down'

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Japan Open ahead of his clash with Taylor Fritz in the quarter finals on Friday.

The Aussie said it was ‘heartbreaking’ that his body has let him down and forced him to withdraw from not only his singles match against Fritz, but also his semi-final doubles match with partner Thanasi Kokkinakis on Saturday.

‘’It's heartbreaking when the body lets you down, it's not a good feeling,’’ Kyrgios said.

The 27-year-old admitted he has been struggling with his knee since the US Open and feels he should have taken some more time off to recover before attempting such a physically demanding week in Japan.

‘’I've just been playing amazing tennis all year but actually was dealing with a bit of a knee issue around the time of the US Open and got back home, probably didn't take enough time oft be honest, and went straight back into training.

‘’I've been playing well this week, probably [the knee injury] could have something to do with the change of surface.

'But my knee's been something I've had to deal with my whole career and sometimes it wakes up pretty average and when I was warming up with Thanasi, it just didn't feel ideal.

'Pulling out is the smart option for my body. I've got a couple of events left in the year and I want to do well in them. So, I have to be smart.

'But obviously very disappointing, it's one of my favourite tournaments. I've had great memories here.

‘’I know, in this case, it's probably overloading rather than not being fit enough. I think it's almost being too excited to get on the court and maybe training a little bit too much. It's positive but heart-breaking at the same time.’’

Kyrgios will return home to Australia in a bid to recover before heading back to Europe to compete in Basel, Paris, and the season-ending ATP Finals where he will be hoping to lift the doubles trophy with fellow Aussie Kokkinakis.

