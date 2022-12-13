'I don't give a f**k!' - Nick Kyrgios rages at Tennis Australia 'lack of respect'

Nick Kyrgios says he felt ‘disrespected’ by Tennis Australia after they again honoured Ashley Barty with the Newcombe medal.

It is the biggest individual award in Australian Tennis, and Barty picked it up for the fifth consecutive year after winning the women’s singles at the Australian Open.

However, she retired just a few weeks later saying she felt she had now achieved all she ever wanted to in tennis and that, alongside his own fine season, has angered Kyrgios.

Kyrgios reached the Wimbledon final and won the Australian Open men’s doubles with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

There was also the context of Kyrgios’ season, in which he appeared to fall back in love with tennis compared to Barty’s decision to walk away from it.

He took to Instagram to make his anger known, writing on his story: "No respect at all. I don't give a f**k.” He also posted a graphic illustrating that we won more tournaments than Barty and far more matches (61 to 14).

Barty meanwhile, stated her thanks to Tennis Australia for ‘capping off’ her story in the sport.

"I stand here very proudly knowing that I absolutely fulfilled every ounce that I could [do in] this beautiful sport and it brought me so much more than I could have ever dreamed," she said.

"It's obviously an amazing way to cap off what has been an incredible journey.

"The journey of a lifetime, the journey of me chasing after my dreams and exploring what was possible out in the world."

