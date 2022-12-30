Nick Kyrgios slams media for labelling him a ‘villain’ and demands apology after revealing he will headline Netflix’s new docuseries Break Point

Nick Kyrgios has called for an apology from his critics after revealing that he will star in the very first episode of Netflix’s new tennis docuseries Break Point.

The series is due to air on January 13, just days before the start of the Australian Open, and has been created by the same people who produced the popular Formula 1 series Drive to Survive, with the hope of creating a new wave of interest for tennis.

Players aside from Kyrgios thought to be included in the docuseries include Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Iga Swiatek, and Ons Jabeur.

While Kyrgios is notorious for his behaviour both on and off the court, the 27-year-old has accused the media of indicating that he is ‘bad for the sport’ and labelling him as a ‘villain’, but the ever so controversial Aussie thinks his headlining the first episode of Break Point proves otherwise.

‘Haha so after all this, all the media, journalism saying how bad I am for the sport, disrespecting the game and just a pure villain, I am going to be the number 1 episode on Netflix… to grow our fan base, basically trying to put tennis on the map again,’ Kyrgios tweeted.

Kyrgios went on to demand an apology from the media after claiming that he puts ‘more money in everyone’s pockets.’

‘And essentially putting more money in everyone's pockets that's involved with tennis, you all look really ridiculous now. Your apology should be as loud as your disrespect was.’

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.