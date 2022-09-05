Nick Kyrgios 'still trying to figure out' upturn in form as he beats Daniil Medvedev at US Open

Nick Kyrgios admitted he is ‘still trying to figure out’ his remarkable transformation after he beat defending champion Daniil Medvedev at the US Open.

Kyrgios has long been regarded one of the most talented players in men’s tennis, but an unprofessional attitude has always held back his career.

This year, though, he has turned that around completely. No player has won more matches since the French Open and he reached a first career major final at Wimbledon.

He ran into a big obstacle at the US Open in the form of defending champion and world number one Medvedev. However, Kyrgios produced arguably his best ever performance to beat the Russian, who produced a very high level himself.

Kyrgios, though, is at a loss to explain the reason behind his stellar year.

"I am still trying to figure it out," he said. "I'm still working hard every day, getting to sleep, I probably would be out every night, I've got a great girlfriend and my team. I'm really happy and hopeful I can take the gold.

"I just don't want to let them down. We've been on the road for four months, and I want to go all the way before going home to Australia."

This run to the quarterfinal is already the deepest Nick Kyrgios has ever been at the US Open.

He has essentially highjacked the top-seed position by beating Medvedev, and he is delivering the quality to justify that billing right now.

Does he see himself going all the way and winning the tournament, though?

"I'll take it one match at a time," he said. "Losing Wimbledon was hard to swallow, but I've got doubles tomorrow with the beautiful [Thanasi] Kokkinakis and I am excited about that.

"I'm just glad I am able to show New York my talent, the work and the dedication finally - it took me 27 years."

Kyrgios will face another Russian, Karen Khachanov, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

