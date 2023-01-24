‘No one wants to face Novak’ – Andrey Rublev jokes about nightmare opponent

Andrey Rublev put his foot in it when he expressed his dread at having to take on Novak Djokovic in the next round – before the Serbian had won his match against Australian Alex de Minaur.

Rublev secured his place in the Australian Open quarter-finals after an intense five set battle against Holger Rune in which he saved two match points en route to a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9) victory.

The fifth seed was due to face the winner of the Djokovic - de Minaur clash, but Rublev had apparently already written off the home favourite before the match had even begun when he expressed his apprehension over facing the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

‘’No one wants to face Novak," joked Rublev during his on-court interview. "I prefer to be in any other part of the draw but not Novak.’’

When interviewer John Fitzgerald reminded the Russian that he had just disregarded de Minaur in front of his home crowd, a humiliated Rublev was quick to apologise.

‘’I forgot! Sorry, sorry,’’ he said with a smile.

When Fitzgerald likened the match to the ups and downs of a rollercoaster, Rublev disagreed and insisted that rollercoasters are easier.

‘’It's not a rollercoaster man, it was like they put a gun to my head. A rollercoaster is easier,’’ he added.

‘’In my life I was never able to win matches like this and this was the first time that I won something like this. Especially in a very special tournament like the Australian Open to be in a quarter-final so it's something that I will remember for sure for my whole life and I don't know man, I'm shaking a bit.

‘’I'm just happy that I was able to win this match and I want to enjoy this evening, so we'll see what's going to happen next.’’

