‘Not fair for the players’ – Boris Becker backs Andy Murray in dispute over ‘disrespectful’ Australian Open schedule

Boris Becker has backed Andy Murray’s calls for change over a ‘disrespectful’ Australian Open schedule.

After a gruelling five hours and 45 minutes, Murray defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4:05am on Thursday and was back at Melbourne Park just eight hours after to begin training for his next match.

Murray described the ordeal as a ‘farce’ and many people have come forward to support the notion of altering the schedule to allow just one night match instead of two, meaning a maximum finishing time of around midnight.

Becker, while hailing Murray as a ‘true champion’, demonstrated his support for change as he indicated that finishing so early in the morning can have detrimental consequences to a player’s health, both physical and mental.

‘’Andy is a true champion," Becker told Eurosport.

"Sure, he won three Grand Slams and was the world No. 1 - but especially this Scottish Braveheart spirit, you can't learn. It's in his blood.

"He has always been an incredible fighter. After all these injuries, it is absolutely incredible what Murray has done here again.

‘’The question is whether it makes sense to play that long. It is also a bit of a distortion of competition.

"Murray wins here at five minutes past four in the morning, then there is the cool down and the press conference. He won't get to the hotel before six or half-past six - and you can't even think of sleeping then.

‘’He may have a day off from playing, but his entire body rhythm is disrupted. In which sport do you play until four in the morning?

"That is not fair for the players who go on there. However, he has to make sure that the blood is running again, and that he starts sweating again.

"Of course, he is very tired the day after the match and his joints hurt. But he can't stay in bed until three or four o'clock in the afternoon because he might have to be back on the court tomorrow afternoon.’’

