Novak Djokovic accuses media of 'agenda' against him

Novak Djokovic says the ‘media agenda’ against him is something he has simply had to learn to deal with during his career.

Djokovic is arguably the greatest player of all time, with him holding a plethora of records as well as being just one short of Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam race.

He has never received the same love as Nadal or Roger Federer from much of the media, though, and criticism of him reached new heights when he made the decision to remain unvaccinated against Covid-19.

Due to that decision he was unable to compete at the Australian Open and US Open this year and while he says he is proud to stand by his beliefs even though it cost him opportunities, he says the constant media condemnation of him does occasionally take its toll.

"I stay true to my values and to things that I believe in and I believe in freedom of choice and I believe that everyone should have possibility to choose what they would to do their bodies, so I made my decision," Djokovic told i24NEWS.

"That meant that I [was] not going to two Grand Slams and that's fine you know. It is what it is. I will take the consequence of that but I will stay true to what I believe in.

"On the other hand you know that the spotlight that you mentioned unfortunately this year it created a lot of negative spotlight and the media has not been very nice to me, but I kind of expected it because the media is not always so nice when there is an agenda in terms of strategy.

"So I have to just deal with it and swallow it, and go out on the court and do what I do best, and that's playing tennis.”

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.