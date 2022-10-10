'Novak Djokovic is always nice to everyone,' says former Tournament Director

As he retires from his role as Tournament Director of the Canadian Open, Eugene Lapierre has been recalling some of his fondest memories of Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic was unable to play this year’s Canadian Open due to the restrictions surrounding Covid vaccinations and entry requirements in North America.

However, as a four-time Canadian Open Champion, Djokovic made an impression on Lapierre ever since his first title win in 2007.

“The nickname 'Djoker' which Serbian Novak Djokovic inherited very early in his career suits him perfectly,” said Lapierre.

“He always wants to please the public in different ways. He dances with the ball hunters on the field.

“He is very nice to everyone. He is a teaser, who always wants to make people laugh.”

Djokovic missed all this year’s US hard court swing which included the Canadian Open, Citi Open, Cincinnati Open and the US Open due to his vaccination status.

The Serbian had made it clear he was willing to miss the tournaments should the US entry requirements still require evidence of Covid vaccination.

Lapierre has just stepped down as tournament director after 20 years in charge and he recalled the time Djokovic made one of the strangest requests he’d received.

“At one point he (Djokovic) asked me if we could get him a Segway, so he could get around the site. We couldn't find any, and anyway, his agent said, ‘Never.’”

Despite not playing the US hard court swing, Djokovic has qualified for the 15th time for the ATP Finals in Turin. If he wins he will tie Roger Federer’s record of six ATP Final titles.

