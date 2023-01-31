Novak Djokovic can play at the top for ‘two or three more years’, says coach

Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic believes the Serb can continue playing at the top for the next two to three years after his remarkable Australian Open win.

Djokovic defied a hamstring injury that, according to Ivanisevic, would have forced ‘97% of players’ to withdraw from the tournament to clinch his 22nd Grand Slam on Sunday, putting him level with Rafael Nadal’s all-time record.

Questions regarding retirement have badgered members of the Big Three for years and, with Roger Federer gone and injuries galore, Djokovic and Nadal are facing more of these than ever.

But with the Grand Slam race now in full effect, Ivanisevic thinks this will motivate Djokovic to continue competing at the top level for years to come.

‘’Definitely two, three more years,’’ Ivanisevic said.

‘’The way he's taking care of his body, the way he approach about everything, the food, it's amazing. It's unbelievable the level.’’

The former Wimbledon champion also expressed his excitement for the future in what he thinks will be a ‘battle of Spain against Serbia’.

‘’Battle of Spain against Serbia, it’s like a handball match. 22-22 for the moment. Now it’s going to be interesting this year.

‘’We talking about young guys. They're here, it's great for tennis, great for the future of tennis. But you still have these two guys battling. This was Novak home court [Rod Laver Arena], and now we going next one to Rafa’s home court [Philippe Chatrier] in this handball match of 22-22.

‘’Yes, they are coming, [Carlos] Alcaraz, unbelievable. Still, if Rafa steps on the court on the French Open, for me he's always the favorite to win the tournament.

‘’There are a lot of guys who can beat him, also Novak. But Rafa, it's 14 times to win a tournament.

‘’You cannot even win a tournament at home in the 14 times in a row. It's amazing. They really push each other. It's good that we have a lot of young guys.

''We have Stefanos [Tsitsipas] who is going to win Grand Slam definitely one day because he's just amazing player.

‘’I said eight or nine years ago that Novak and Rafa will go over Roger. Back then they were, No. People were looking at me like strangely. But we have 22-22. Two unbelievable competitors, two unbelievable tennis players, what they did for the tennis.

"I'm looking forward. Looking forward, honestly, for both of them to be super healthy, then battle is there. And with the young guys who going to try to find backdoors to sneak and try to do something.

‘’But still these two guys, they going to have last word to say there.’’

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.