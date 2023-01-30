Former world No. 1 John McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic will win ‘at least three more’ Grand Slams after his flawless performance at the Australian Open.

Djokovic secured his 22nd Grand Slam title after a straight-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, putting him level with rival Rafael Nadal’s all-time record.

The win also meant that Djokovic has returned to the top of the rankings, beginning his 374th week as world No. 1.

McEnroe backed up his claim by acknowledging the fact that Djokovic's arch-rivals Nadal and Roger Federer both won three majors after turning 35, which indicates it's a reliable estimate as he believes the Serb is the best 'athletically' out of the three.

‘’I don’t know how many more he’s going to win, but it’s hard to see him not win a minimum of two or three more," McEnroe told Eurosport.

"Roger [Federer] won three from 35 onwards, Rafa won three.

"Novak is probably the best of those three athletically. He hasn’t had a lot of injuries, so I could easily see him winning at least three more.’’

McEnroe also commended Djokovic’s dedication to the sport, noting that his hunger for more titles and self-discipline is the key to his success.

‘’I believe him [when Djokovic said it was the biggest victory of his life], I’ve never seen Novak so emotional.

"He’s unbelievably resilient and is a tremendous asset to our game. He’s a phenomenal athlete and player, as well as a phenomenal person.

"Novak is a master at self-motivation, finding more ways to get hungry, doing what it takes to improve. It takes a lot of dedication.

‘’That’s why the three guys [Djokovic, Nadal and Federer] are where they are. They’re hungrier than the other players, more disciplined, and do whatever it takes.’’

