Novak Djokovic confirms return to Australian Open: 'I was very happy to receive the news'

The Australian Open will welcome back Novak Djokovic in 2023, it has been confirmed.

Novak Djokovic has confirmed the ‘great’ news that he will be allowed to play at the Australian Open again this year.

Djokovic had been anxiously awaiting to find out whether the three-year ineligibility to receive a visa that accompanied his deportation last year would be upheld by the new Australian government or overturned.

Earlier this week reports emerged from Australia that immigration minister Andrey Giles had decided to rule in his favour, paving the way for him to compete in 2023. Djokovic has now confirmed those reports to be accurate.

After beating Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1 at the ATP Finals, Djokovic said: "In terms of your next question related to Australia, yes I received the news yesterday morning and I was very, very happy to hear that news.

“It has been a tough year with everything that happened, obviously, in Australia for me and for the people who are close in my life.

“This came as a great new year present, I think, and I am looking forward to going to Australia and hopefully having another successful Australian Open, that has been historically my most successful Grand Slam.

“I had some of my best memories on that court. Hopefully, I can make more positive memories there."

