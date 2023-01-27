Novak Djokovic cruises past Tommy Paul into his 10th Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic is through to his 10th Australian Open final after defeating Tommy Paul in straight sets.

The nine-time Melbourne champion overcame a rocky opening set to claim a 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 victory over the American in two hours and 20 minutes.

Djokovic racked up 24 errors in the first set and appeared frustrated after blowing a 5-1 lead and allowing Paul to break him twice in a row and level out at 5-5.

But it was one-way traffic from then on out as Djokovic, a veteran at dealing with pressure, won 12 of the next 13 games to establish a lead that Paul just couldn’t overcome.

The 35-year-old, who has dropped just one set throughout the tournament so far, will face third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday in what is a hugely significant match for both men as they battle it out for the world No. 1 ranking.

Additionally, Djokovic is contending for a 22nd Grand Slam which will put him level with Rafael Nadal’s record, while Tsitsipas is aiming to secure his first.

After his clash with Paul, Djokovic sent an ominous message to his opponent when he was asked about his energy level heading into the final.

‘’It’s great, it’s perfect, it’s 110 percent. Stefanos, see you in two days,’’ Djokovic joked during his on-court interview.

‘’Of course, you’re not as fresh as the beginning of the tournament, that’s for sure.

‘’But we put in a lot of hours throughout the off-season weeks, in our fitness and on the tennis court, a lot of work in order to be in a good enough condition to play best of five.

‘’I’ve been in this situation so many times before in my career, I think experience helps also.

‘’But on the court, moment to moment, point to point, it’s a great battle, first of all with yourself and then the opponent.

‘’You don’t have much time between the points, so some long rallies, you could really feel them.

‘’We both had heavy legs in the first set but I was really fortunate to hold my nerve towards the end of the first set, it was key. After that I started swinging through the ball more.

‘’I’m just really pleased to get through to another final.’’

