Novak Djokovic defeats Sebastian Korda to win Adelaide International

Novak Djokovic battled back from a set down and saved a championship point before defeating Sebastian Korda to win the Adelaide International.

It looked as if it was all over for the Serb as Korda took to the court to serve for the title at 6-5 in the second set, but Djokovic, in trademark fashion, battled back to defeat the American 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 in a gruelling three hours and nine minutes.

The victory marked Djokovic’s 92nd career title, meaning he is now tied with Rafael Nadal for the fourth-most men’s singles titles in the Open Era.

The 35-year-old also boasts an impressive ongoing winning streak with the victory in Adelaide marking his 34th consecutive victory in Australia since the start of 2019 – a promising sign for the upcoming Australian Open which begins next week.

"It's been an amazing week and you guys made it even more special. For me to be standing here is a gift, definitely,’’ Djokovic told the crowd.

‘’I gave it all today and throughout the week in order to be able to get my hands on the trophy.

‘’The support that I've been getting in the past 10 days is something that I don't think I've experienced too many times in my life, so thank you so much [to] everyone for coming out every single match."

Djokovic applauded his opponents efforts, admitting that it came down to only one or two shots that decided the outcome of the match.

‘’Amazing tournament, amazing effort today. I'd probably say that you were closer to victory today than I was.

‘’It was decided in one or two shots, one or two points. Tough luck today, but the future is bright for you, so just keep going, and you're an amazing player. Well done.’’

