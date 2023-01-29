Novak Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas to secure 10th Australian Open title and record-levelling 22nd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic has clinched a record 10th Australian Open title and will return as the world No. 1 after a stunning straight-set victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 35-year-old was unfaltering as he triumphed over the Greek 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) to claim his 22nd Grand Slam and equal the current men’s record set by Rafael Nadal.

Come Monday, Djokovic will begin his record 374th week as the world No. 1.

For the most part, it was one way traffic for Djokovic who produced his usual godlike standard of tennis throughout the clash.

The Greek had his chance in the second set tiebreak after setting up a set point but a ruthless forehand from Djokovic prevented him from levelling the match.

It was much the same in the third set tiebreak, with Tsitsipas struggling to find much of a rhythm against the relentless consistency coming from the other side of the net.

Tsitsipas isn't the only one considering Djokovic dropped just one set throughout the tournament despite being hampered by a hamstring injury which, at times, threatened to derail his quest for another major.

After three championship points, Djokovic sealed the deal on what he called the ‘biggest victory’ of his life, and with injury woes and the unpleasant memory of last year’s exclusion from his favourite tournament fresh in his mind it was clear what the victory meant to the Serbian as he climbed up to his box and collapsed on the floor in floods of tears.

‘’I have to say this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I have ever played in my life considering the circumstances, not playing last year, coming back this year,’’ Djokovic said during the trophy ceremony.

"I want to thank all the people who made me feel welcome, made me feel comfortable to be in Melbourne and to be in Australia. There is a reason why I have played my best tennis throughout my career in this arena.

"I try to pinch myself and really live through these moments. It's a long journey. Only the team and the family knows what we have been through in the last four or five weeks.

"I would say this is probably the biggest victory of my life, considering those circumstances.

"Thank you so much - and hopefully see you next year.’’

