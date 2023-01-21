Novak Djokovic defies injury to reach last 16 at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a tenth Australian Open title as he cruises into the fourth round in Melbourne for the 15th time in his career.

Despite, at times, limping around the court, Djokovic outplayed the Bulgarian to clinch a 7-6(7), 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The 35-year-old’s leg was heavily strapped throughout the clash and after taking the first set, a weary looking Djokovic collapsed onto the ground and called for the trainer.

Dimitrov was a constant threat but Djokovic started to move a little more freely as the match went on, ultimately managing to overpower the 27th seed in what he described as an 'incredible battle'.

"I think every point and every game mattered," Djokovic said after the match.

"The turning points are the same for both players, right from the blocks the opening game, getting an early break for me was important as I didn’t know how I was going to feel physically.

"Grigor is someone I truly admire and respect, he’s one of my best friends on the tour. We go back a long time and he’s one of the most talented players you’ll see on the tour, he’s been around for years and he’s such a great athlete.

"I thought double break in the third was going to be enough for me but he was locked in from that moment up to the very last shot. I didn’t know if I was going to prevail or not.

''An incredible battle, three sets over three hours, let’s rest up and prepare for the next one."

As the oldest man left in the mens singles draw, Djokovic claimed that ’35 is the new 25’ as he expressed his gratitude to still be playing tennis in a career spanning almost two decades.

‘’I think 35 is the new 25,'' Djokovic added.

''Look at Rafa, look at Andy. They’re playing to an extremely high level, we are trying to do the same.

‘’Every season counts when you come to the last stage of your career, you start appreciating and valuing every tournament more because you know you might not have too many more in the tank.

''I love competing almost 20 years now pro sport I can’t be more grateful than I am.’’

Djokovic will take on Aussie Alex de Minaur on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

