Novak Djokovic vows to 'not give up' as he delivers warning to new generation

Novak Djokovic says Carlos Alcaraz or anyone else wanting to dominate men's tennis will have to get past him first.

Djokovic is 35-years-old now but he showed at Wimbledon this year that he is still very much the man to beat in men's tennis.

The Serbian won his 21st major in SW19 and he has made no secret of his determination to finish his career with more Grand Slam titles than anyone in history.

While Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have been his greatest obstacles to that ambition so far, a fresh new batch of talent is now emerging.

The new generation is led by Carlos Alcaraz, who won the US Open this year, but Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime, among others, are also starting to deliver on their obvious potential.

Djokovic, though, says he remains very much up for the challenge.

"As difficult as it looks for all of these records that we have made to be broken, I think it is always possible,” Djokovic told Eurosport.

“Alcaraz definitely looks like somebody who has the intention to dominate the game in the years to come.

“So I think it is good that there are some new faces, but I will not give up. I will make sure I kick their butts for as long as I possibly can! They will kick my butt sometimes maybe, but hopefully, less than I kick theirs.”

